Mapeza, Ngwenya win Castle Lager Premier Soccer League May accolades

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for May while the accolade for the Player of the Month has gone to his striker, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

Mapeza guided FC Platinum to winning all the three matches they played in May. They beat Caps United 3-0 at Mandava, won 2-0 over Yadah at the National Sports Stadium before they won 4-0 over Triangle at home. Pure Platinum Play had ended April on a bad note when they lost 1-0 against Herentals in Harare.

Ngwenya was instrumental in the team’s three wins in the month of May. The 19-year-old has so far this season made 11 goal contributions. He has scored seven goals and weighed in with four assists. Ngwenya’s combination with Walter Musona has seen FC Platinum win four consecutive matches. The three times in a row champion have gone into the mid-season break with a 1-0 win over Cranborne Bullets in Harare.

For April, the Dynamos Football Club duo of coach Tonderai Ndiraya, as well as Bill Antonio, scooped the Castle Lager PSL honours. Antonio won the Player of the Month while Ndiraya has been voted as the Coach of the Month for the same month.

