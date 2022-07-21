Mapeza, Nhumwa fined by PSL

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has fined FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza as well as his Manica Diamonds counterpart Johanisi Nhumwa US$1 250 each for flouting the league’s rules and regulations.

In a statement released today (Thursday), the PSL said Mapeza and Nhumwa were fined for statements made in the media after last weekend’s league matches.

“The Premier Soccer League has fined Manica Diamonds FC coach, Johanisi Nhumwa and FC

Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza for breaching PSL Rules and Regulations following statements on match officiating they made in the media after the Castle Lager Match day 21 fixtures played over the weekend,’’ read the statement.

According to the league, the two coaches were charged under the Order 13 of the PSL standing Orders Offences and Fines which makes it an offence where:

“A player or official makes comments in the media or social media in which they imply bias, question the integrity or any comments which brings the League and /or its Sponsors into disrepute or are abusive, offensive and /or insulting. The coaches have been each fined a sum of USD 1 250. The PSL advises clubs to make use of the official channels in lodging complaints against Match Officials.”

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29