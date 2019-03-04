Mapeza picks FC Platinum squad for Pirates clash

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza has picked a 20-man squad for his team’s penultimate Caf Champions League group stage clash with Orlando Pirates in South Africa on Friday.

The Zimbabwean champions leave for South Africa on Tuesday morning for a clash with Pirates at Orlando Stadium in Soweto under floodlights.

Mapeza has gone with tried and tested players who have done duty from the start for him in this Champions League. Now that they have gained the necessary experience, he is expecting them to deliver against the Sea Robbers.

“There are so many aspects of the game you need to consider when playing at this level, as for the players it’s all about belief, determination and perseverance, the desire to play to win and make our fans happy,’’ Mapeza said.

With victory having eluded his troops in the four matches they have played so far where they have drawn once and lost thrice, Mapeza feels that they will finally come right on Friday. If that fails, Mapeza is ready to accept it since its part of the game.

“We always play our games to win, if that fails we will accept, its part of the game. As a club we want to win all our games more than anybody else,’’ Mapeza said.

FC Platinum will train under floodlights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before they clash with the 1995 African champions.

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw in a packed Barbourfields Stadium in January and it remains to be seen if they can be separated this time around when they clash in Soweto.

FC Platinum squad for trip to South Africa: Petros Mhari, Francis Tizayi, Gift Bello, Kevin Moyo, William Stima, Elvis Moyo, Raphael Muduviwa, Godknows Murwira, Devon Chafa, Farai Madhanaga, Rainsome Pavari, Kelvin Madzongwe, Never Tigere, Ali Sadiki, Rahman Kutsanzira, Perfect Chikwende, Mkhokheli Dube, Lameck Nhamo, Thomas Chideu, Albert Eonde

