Mapeza starts Afcon preparations

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

NORMAN Mapeza has reportedly started preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations Finals set for Cameroon next month, where he is said to be consulting his technical team ahead of the December 23 camp.

Sources close to the national team revealed that Mapeza has been in consultation with his two assistants, Taurai Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu as the camp date draws closer. The 40-men provisional Warriors squad is expected to go into camp on December 23 ahead of their December 29 departure for the finals.

However, sources also revealed that while he has spoken with both his other two assistants, he is yet to get in touch with Benjani Mwaruwari, the Under-23 head coach who by virtue of holding that post, is part of the broader senior team technical team.

“Norman has been speaking to his two other assistants, Mandla Mpofu and Taurai Mangwiro, but has been reluctant to engage Benjani as well. But Benjani is the national Under-23 coach and by default a senior national team assistant,” said the sources.

Barely a week ago, Mapeza told the nation that speculation about his unwillingness to work with the former Warriors, Portsmouth, Manchester City and Jomo Cosmos forward were unfounded.

“It’s so sad, who has heard me saying I can’t work with Benjie? Can someone stand up and say he or she has heard me saying I can’t work with Benjie, this is sad,” Mapeza told our sister paper, The Chronicle last week.

However, reports that he has been in contact only with his other two assistants, Mpofu and Mangwiro, has armed those who believe that he does not want the former national team captain on his bench.

Mapeza was not reachable for further comment.

On the other hand, Benjani said he could not comment on rumours, adding that he was looking forward to working with Mapeza and the national team.

“I cannot comment about rumours. All I can say is that I am looking forward to working with Norman and the national team. For me the national team is what is important and we must all stand together and ensure that we have a successful campaign in Cameroon,” Benjani told Sunday News. @RealSimbaJemwa