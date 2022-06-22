Mapping of urban settlements nears completion

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE mapping exercise of urban settlements to pave way for the issuance of title deeds is nearing completion with just one settlement in the country still to be completed.

The exercise was targeted at new urban settlements that had beneficiaries not issued with title deeds with the government using new technology spearheaded by the Zimbabwe National Geo-Spatial Agency (ZINGSA), in order to expedite the mapping exercise and, therefore, the issuance of title deeds.

This was revealed by the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

He revealed that the issuance of title deeds had already begun for beneficiaries in Caledonia.

“Government is also mapping urban settlements against approved layout plans in order to pave way for the issuance of title deeds to deserving beneficiaries. Cabinet is pleased to announce that the mapping of Caledonia, Hopley, Saturday Retreat, Cowdray Park, Gimboki (Mutare), Karoi and Victoria Ranch (Masvingo) has been completed, while the mapping of Eyrecourt Farm is underway.

“The exercise to process title deeds for Caledonia is on course, with 7 523 beneficiaries being targeted under Phases one to three, and 925 stand owners have started the process of acquiring title deeds for their properties,” said Dr Muswere.

He further revealed the issuance of the title deeds will proceed simultaneously with provision of basic infrastructure and services.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere further revealed that the prosecution of land barons in the country had since intensified with a total of 347 arrests to date.

“A total of 347 arrests were made, and 91 cases are before the courts, while 57 have since been finalised, with six convictions having been made. Investigations have been intensified, and Government takes this opportunity to assure the nation that all offenders will be brought to book and that no-one is above the law,” he said.