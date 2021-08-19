Marange teen’s real identity revealed, “husband” arrested

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have arrested the “husband” of the 14-year-old who died at Marange Apostolic sect shrine in Bocha while giving birth, revealing that the minor’s real name was Anna Machaya and not Memory Machaya as had been previously reported.

In a statement, police confirmed that they had arrested Hatirarami Momberume (26) for rape or alternatively contravention of section 70 of the code, while they were also pressing charges against her parents for obstruction of justice.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to thank the public for patience and space which they allowed the police to conduct investigations into the alleged death of Memory Machaya at the Mafararikwa Village, Marange while giving birth in July 2021. The police have indeed conducted comprehensive investigations culminating in the arrest of Hatirarami Machaya at Mafararikwa Village, Marange while giving birth in July 2021.

“The police have indeed conducted comprehensive investigations culminating in the arrest of Hatirarami Momberume (26) alias Evans Momberume. The minor who died in this case is Anna Machaya, born on the 5th July and not Memory Machaya born on 2nd January 1999. It is correct that Anna Machaya died on the 15th July 2021 and was buried at the shrine after experiencing complications while giving birth,” the statement said.

Police also said that the parents of the deceased had tried to conceal her true identity by using identity particulars belonging to Memory Machaya, a close living relative.

“The police are also pressing charges against Anna Machaya’s father, Edmore Machaya (45) and mother Shy Mabika (36) for obstructing or defeating the course of justice. The parents openly lied to the police that Anna Machaya was born 2nd January 1999. The mother went on to give police investigators a national identity card in a bid to prove she was born 2nd January 1999. This was false. Investigations have revealed that the identity card belonged to a namesake of the late minor who is a daughter to Ernest Machaya. This is an uncle to the late Anna Machaya. It is through social records in Mhondoro that the police actually proved that the late Machaya was born on 5th July to Edmore Machaya and Shy Mabika,” the statement read.