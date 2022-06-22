Marapira transferred to Lands Ministry

Marapira transferred to Lands Ministry Minister Davies Marapira

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

 PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has transferred Hon Davis Marapira to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development.

Before his latest appointment, Hon Marapira was the Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring the Implementation of Special Agricultural and Related Programmes.

Under the new arrangement, Minister Marapira will now be reporting to the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said Minister Marapira will be responsible for Agricultural Colleges, Water Resources, and Irrigation Development, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

“His Excellency, the President has in terms of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe of 2013 transferred the Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring the Implementation of Special Agricultural and Related Programmes, Honourable Davis Marapira, to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to be responsible for Agricultural Colleges, Water Resources, and Irrigation Development, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

“He will report to the Honourable Minister, Dr Anxious J Masuka. The appointment is with immediate effect,” he said.

