Martial confirms Man Utd exit

28 May, 2024 - 08:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Martial confirms Man Utd exit Anthony Martial

The Sunday News

Anthony Martial has confirmed his exit from Manchester United to end his nine years at the club.

The Frenchman’s Man Utd contract expires this summer and he will leave as a free agent.

The 28-year-old revealed his departure on Instagram: “It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.”

He added: “Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you.

“I’m leaving to take on new challenges, I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion. Thank you again for everything, and see you soon.”

Related Stories:

Martial’s last Man Utd appearance came on December 9, 2023 in a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Martial, who joined in a £36m deal from Monaco in September 2015, departs the club having scored 90 goals across 317 appearances in all competitions, while he won the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds