Maruma comes in as Kasuza’s concussion replacement

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN opening batsmen, Kevin Kasuza will play no further part in the second Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club after he was struck on the head while fielding on the third day of the five-day contest.

Kasuza, taken off on a stretcher following a blow to his head has been diagnosed with mild concussion. Timycen Maruma has come in as a replacement for Kasuza who also suffered the same fate in the first Test which saw Brian Mudzinganyama take up his place at the top of the batting order in Zimbabwe’s second innings.

A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said Kasuza was taken to hospital, with tests revealing that he could not play any further part in the match since he has suffered a mild traumatic brain injury.

“Just like in the first Test match last week, Kasuza was today (Wednesday) struck on his helmet while fielding at short-leg. He was rushed to hospital and tests confirmed he had been concussed. Although he is stable, medical staff will continue monitoring him,’’ read part of the statement from ZC.

The 31-year old Maruma has previously played one Test, his only appearance coming against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in April 2013, a match Zimbabwe won by 335 runs.

Kasuza’s absence saw Craig Ervine move a position up to open the batting with Prince Masvaure in Zimbabwe’s second innings.

@Mdawini_29