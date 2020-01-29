Maruma comes in as Kasuza’s concussion replacement

29 Jan, 2020 - 16:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Maruma comes in as Kasuza’s concussion replacement Kevin Kasuza

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN opening batsmen, Kevin Kasuza will play no further part in the second Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club after he was struck on the head while fielding on the third day of the five-day contest.

Kasuza, taken off on a stretcher following a blow to his head has been diagnosed with mild concussion. Timycen Maruma has come in as a replacement for Kasuza who also suffered the same fate in the first Test which saw Brian Mudzinganyama take up his place at the top of the batting order in Zimbabwe’s second innings.

A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said Kasuza was taken to hospital, with tests revealing that he could not play any further part in the match since he has suffered a mild traumatic brain injury.

“Just like in the first Test match last week, Kasuza was today (Wednesday) struck on his helmet while fielding at short-leg. He was rushed to hospital and tests confirmed he had been concussed. Although he is stable, medical staff will continue monitoring him,’’ read part of the statement from ZC.

The 31-year old Maruma has previously played one Test, his only appearance coming against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in April 2013, a match Zimbabwe won by 335 runs.

Kasuza’s absence saw Craig Ervine move a position up to open the batting with Prince Masvaure in Zimbabwe’s second innings.

@Mdawini_29

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting