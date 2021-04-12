Marumani’s unbeaten half century gives Southern Rocks win over Tuskers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Under-19 batsman, Tadiwanashe Marumani struck an unbeaten half century, his second half ton in a row to power Southern Rocks to a seven-wicket triumph over Tuskers in a domestic Twenty20 competition fixture played at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

As was the case on Sunday, Marumani walked away with the Man of the Match award for his brilliant exploits with the bat.

The 19-year old notched up 63 not out from 42 deliveries, put away six fours and three sixes as Rocks scored 143/3 in 16.5 overs, to win the match with 19 balls to spare to record their second triumph in the T20 competition.

It was after Tuskers had been restricted to 141/6 in 20 overs, their highest run scorer being skipper Brian Chari with 47 while Luke Jongwe contributed 41.

Marumani scored 60 runs in Rocks’ win by four wickets over Rhinos on Sunday in what was the youngster’s debut appearance in senior men’s T20 cricket.

With Pakistan arriving in Zimbabwe on Saturday for a Twenty20 International and Test series to be played in Harare, it remains to be seen if the selectors choose Marumani for the shortest version of the tour.

Marumani, Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe and Ryan Burl have been outstanding so far in the T20 competition which started on Saturday and concludes on Friday. The national team is due to get into camp on Saturday, the same day that Pakistan arrive from South Africa.

