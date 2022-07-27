Maruwa fired by Black Rhinos

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HERBERT Maruwa has become the second coach in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to be shown the exit door this week after he was fired by Black Rhinos.

Maruwa’s firing comes a few days after Ngezi Platinum Stars parted ways with Benjani Mwaruwari for poor results.

Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa has assumed the role of Black Rhinos head coach with immediate effect.

Maruwa was sacked by Rhinos today (Wednesday) for what the club termed “unbecoming behaviour during match days which has tainted the corporate image of the club and the organisation at large.”

Cited were matches against Dynamos, Manica Diamonds, Ngezi Platinum Stars and recently Triangle, incidents the club said contravened PSL regulations.

“Failure to respect and accept advice and support from other technical department members, thereby negatively affecting unity within the club. Disregard for authority by failing to attend meetings called for, showing disobedience, to the executive committee, for reasons best known to him,” were the other reasons given for Maruwa’s sacking.

While the club stated that it appreciates the work done by Maruwa, it went on to further state that the decision to sack the coach was arrived at as a way of salvaging Chauya Chipembere’s lost brand in the football arena, which needs to be safeguarded in order to attract corporate partners.

Maruwa leaves Rhinos on eighth position with 31 points secured from seven wins and 10 draws. Under Maruwa, Rhinos tasted defeat five times this season, scored 24 goals and conceded 20 times.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29