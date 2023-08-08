MARUWA FIRED …MURAPE, CHIHORO SUSPENDED

Curtworth Masango

DYNAMOS have fired coach Herbert Maruwa after just one match of a 5-game ultimatum. The Harare giants have also suspended assistant coach Murape Murape and manager Richard Chihoro amid speculation they will eventually be sent packing.

Dynamos are NINE points behind leaders Highlanders after 18 matches but the club believes they have a chance in the title race.

The leadership then gave Maruwa a five-game ultimatum in which he had to win ALL matches, starting with the game against Hwange at Barbourfields on Sunday.

It ended in a disappointing goalless draw against the coalminers. Effectively that marked the end of Maruwa’s stint as Dynamos coach.

On Monday, Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze said they were still in the championship race mathematically hence the need for the team to perform at its best.

“We gave our coaches a five-game assessment. Going into the second half we are saying we still have a chance to win the championship mathematically.

“So we believe that the results in the next five matches should be clear as if the team is going in the right direction. But our performances won’t be assessed in isolation. We are taking a holistic approach as we put the checks on the barometer.

“As Dynamos we were clear in the beginning of the season that we are vying for the championship and we still believe it’s possible. So in the meantime, we wouldn’t want to see the gap between us and the table toppers increase. We want to make sure the gap is bridged and we close our way down,” he said.