Masakadza to continue as Chevrons skipper, Moor elevated to vice captain

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN batsmen Hamilton Masakadza will continue as the Zimbabwe senior national cricket team captain across all formats of the game with Peter Moor appointed as his deputy.

The Zimbabwe Cricket board met recently and that is when the decision on Masakadza as well as other appointments were made.

In a statement sent out on Tuesday, ZC said Masakadza will carry on leading the Chevrons in all the three formats of the game during the 2019/20 season with Moor elevated to vice captain.

“Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed as the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team captain for all three formats of the game for the 2019/20 season. Peter Joseph Moor has been appointed as the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team vice-captain for all three formats of the game for the 2019/20 season,’’ read part of the statement from ZC.

Masakadza was first appointed Zimbabwe captain at the beginning of 2016 before he was removed when then coach Davenell Whatmore was fired in May of that year. The 35-year old Masakadza was handed the captaincy once again in June last year, taking over from Graeme Cremer who had been shown the exit door following Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Former Zimbabwe Under-19 team manager, Dilip Chouhan is back in the fold, this time around to manage Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe A and Under-19 national teams.

In terms of selectors, ZC said Walter Chawaguta, Prosper Utseya and Kenyon Ziehl have been confirmed as substantive members of the Zimbabwe national selection panel. Chawaguta remains the convener of selectors.

According to ZC, all the appointments made are with immediate effect

