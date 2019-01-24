Mash Turf Club releases the final list for the Guineas Trail race

Mandla Moyo, Sports reporter

A total of six runners have been accepted by Mashonaland Turf Club to do battle for their respective stables in the Guineas Trail race over 1600m set for running at Borrowdale Racecourse on 27 January.

This competition carrying $8000 in stakes money is carded as race six on the card kicking off at 1550hrs.

The winner will walk away $4800 better off while the first runner up will get $1600 leaving the next two runners up to collect prize monies of $1000 and $600 respectively.

From the list pushed out by Mash Turf Club a lean field of six horses accepted from two stables will trade iron and leather.

Trainer Bridget Stidolph has the highest number of entries after four of her equines made it through all the mandatory pre race qualifying stages.

According to the acceptance list Born to Shine drawn in lane six is the top dog merit rated 73 plus a top weight 60.0kgs coming into this competition hence a lot will be expected from this runner.

To take his mark in lane four is Missy Franklin weighing 56.0kgs plus a merit rating of 65. The last two runners to be accepted from Stidolph are Rain Spider weighing 55.0kgs plus a merit rating of 62, Rain Spider in lane 5 weighing 55 .0kgs

From the yard of trainer Penny Fish Mash Turf Club gave the green flag signal to two runners. These two runners are Action Jackson who takes his position in lane three. Action Jackson is merit rated 71 and will carry 59.0kgs.

The last runner here is Oden to be loaded in lane three with a merit rating 68 weighing 57.0kgs.

On this race meeting there are seven races on the card with a combined total of 53 runners who will fight for the honours in their particular events.

