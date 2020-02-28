Mashingaidze appointed FC Platinum president

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

RENOWNED football administrator and prominent doctor, Fabian Mashingaidze has been appointed new FC Platinum president at a colorful ceremony during the Zvishavane based team’s silver jubilee celebrations.

In his acceptance speech, Mashingaidze, who is taking over the position from George Mawere said he had a mammoth yet imperative task to make FC Platinum one of the continent’s football giants.

He said Pure Platinum Play, as FC Platinum are affectionately known have risen from being a social football team to becoming seasonal champions.

“I am truly humbled to accept the appointment as the new president of the club at a time it has attained a lot of great things. I am likewise challenged to fill the shoes of a truly great man before me whom I personally admire and thank for placing the club on a platform so high.

“Lest I over dwell on this new appointment, let me right away extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Pure Platinum Play family on this great occasion as we celebrate our Silver Jubilee, a journey of true inspiration and passion.

He expressed his desire to take FC Platinum to incredible achievements as they attempt to become a leading football brand on the African continent.

“I am very humbled to be entrusted with this role and as I embrace this huge responsibility of presidency within the club, I will do so with optimism and hope that together we will reach unimaginable heights as we strive to reach our vision of becoming a leading football brand in Africa,” he said.

Mashingaidze said the journey to success was not easy and neither will be the one to conquer Africa.

“This journey is an all-encompassing mission whose success is dependent upon support of the entire FC Platinum Family. As we take it from here, twenty-five years of pure passion, let us journey together and celebrate the glory as well as overcome the obstacles that are ahead of us,” he said.