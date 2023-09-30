Mashingaidze tips DeMbare

Fungai Muderere at Mandava Stadium, in Zvishavane

DYNAMOS FC chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze has tipped themselves to prevail over FC Platinum in this afternoon’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter final to be staged at Mandava Stadium.

This is a potentially exciting match that can go either way.

“We are meeting the league’s defending champions but we are confident of beating them. It’s Dynamos at 60 and this is a weekend that we also look forward to celebrating that,” said Mashingaidze.

Formed in 1963, DeMbare have 21 league titles to their name. @FungaiMuderere