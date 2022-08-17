Masks no longer mandatory outdoors: Cabinet

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE wearing of face masks outdoors is no longer mandatory for those who are fully vaccinated with the government noting a significant decrease of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

However, masks are still required indoors, as well as at events such as concerts and in public transport.

Those who are fully vaccinated are however required to carry their vaccination cards all the time.

Speaking at a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that new Covid-19 cases in the country declined by 46 percent.

“The overall number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 57 cases being recorded, compared to the 105 recorded the previous week, marking a 46 percent decline. An average of eight new cases were reported per day, compared to 15 the previous week. A total of 13 new admissions were recorded during the week, thereby reflecting a zero percent change from the previous week.

“Noting the significant decrease in Covid-19 cases Cabinet resolved that those who have been fully vaccinated with the of the World Health Organisation recommended vaccines are now exempted from mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public places but should however wear face masks in indoor public places and on public transport. Those who are fully vaccinated should carry their vaccination cards all the time,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

The Minister further revealed that the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 256 561 as at 15th August, 2022, with 250 733 recoveries and 5 588 deaths. The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 240 active cases.

“Regarding the national vaccination programme, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that, as at 15 August, 2022, a total of 6 390 545 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 752 575 people had received the second dose, and 959 909 the third dose. Routine vaccination activities are continuing at all health facilities. The public is encouraged to get vaccinated has we have enough vaccines in the country,” said the Minister.