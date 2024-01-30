Masuku returns from injury

Gerald Sibanda

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku returned to football action at Batswana based side Jwaneng Galaxy for the first time in three months.

The defensive midfielder played an influential role which led to his team winning the Botswana Premier League last season and to qualify for the Caf Champions League group stages.

Because of injury Masuku missed the four opening rounds of the Champions League and a bit of the league action.

Last weekend, he made his return to league action as a starter against VTM at home. They won the match 1-0 and closed the gap on log leaders Township Rollers.

Another Zimbabwean in Daniel Msendami was also part of Jwaneng Galaxy’s team that won against VTM.

Cleaopas Dube was not part of the match day squad as he heads for a mutual separation with the team.

Another former Highlanders player based in Botswana, Nigel Mlauzi was part of the Nico United squad that held Township Rollers at home. A result that will help boost their confidence going forward, as they anchor the log table.

Many players from the Zimbabwean PSL have joined Botswana sides in recent weeks.

Tinashe Balakasi from Simba Bora joined Orapa United whilst Tinashe Makanda joined Nico United from Harare giants Dynamos.

The Greenfuel duo of striker Nqobile Ndlovu and centreback Tatenda Gora have also joined Botswana teams.

Ndlovu joined Sua Flamingoes while Gora joined giants Gaborone United.