Masuku starts for Bosso in Independence Cup final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku has recovered from an ankle injury to start in the Independence Cup final against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium today.

Masuku picked up the injury against Triangle two weeks ago which saw him miss the encounter against Cranborne Bullets last Sunday.

The defensive midfielder is the Bosso’s leading goal scorer with five goals in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League which makes him the key player for Amahlolanyama in the final.

Both teams are at full strength for the Independence Cup final.

Striker Tinashe Makanda, who moved to Dynamos from Highlanders at the beginning of last year is in the DeMbare starting lineup to face his former paymasters.

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Tandi, Rahman Kutsanzira, Devine Mhindirira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Adrian Silla, Peter Muduhwa, Stanley Ngala,

Dynamos: Taiman Mvula, Shadreck Nyahwa, Brandon Mpofu, Farai Makarati, Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Keith Murera, Emmanuel Paga, Bill Antonio, Ralph Kawondera, Tinashe Makanda [email protected]_29