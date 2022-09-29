Masvingo Agricultural show kicks off

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Reporter

AT least 100 exhibitors are expected to take part in this year’s Masvingo Provincial Agricultural Show which begins today (Thursday) with an array of entertainment having been lined up.

The show which will run till 2 October under the theme ‘Promoting Development for Economic Stability and Growth’

Masvingo Show Society convener Mr Rogers Irimayi said they are expecting a number of organisations to come through this year as the society resumes face to face gatherings after a two-year halt due to Covid-19.

“We are having the show from 29 September to 2 October and the expected number of exhibitors is around 100. When businesses are exhibiting at the show they are showing off the products that they provide and so this year we have organisations such as Government departments, Government parastatals.

We are going to have those who provide social services such as Copota School for the Blind, Henry Murray, War Veterans and the Ratidzo Zimcare Trust. We have got industrial organisation that will be exhibiting as well and we have agricultural companies such as Tongaat Hullets.” Said Mr Irimayi.

He said that there will be lots of entertainments and they would want to exhibit the local talent. On Saturday the entertainment will include fireworks, ZNA displays, police displays and Zimparks displays.