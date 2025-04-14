Masvingo couple arrested with mbanje, husband jailed

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A couple from Masvingo has been arrested in Beitbridge over drug peddling after police detectives found them carrying an assortment of mbanje.

The husband, Simbarashe Kagande (41), was on Monday jailed for an effective two and half years for contravening a section of the Dangerous Drugs Act when he appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba.

His wife, Isabell Mhangami (34), is expected to stand trial before the same court on Tuesday.

Kagande was left with 30 months direct imprisonment when Mr Gwazemba conditionally set aside six months of his 36-month term for five years.

The 0,564kilograms of mbanje were forfeited to the State as part of the sentence.

Appearing for the State, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that on April 13 the couple arrived at Masvingo turn off with an assortment of goods intending to get lifts from Beitbridge.

They were busted by detectives who had information about them having dagga, which they were sought to take to Masvingo.

Their belongings were searched, leading to the discovery of the mbanje, weighing 0,564 grams worth US$56.

The two were subsequently arrested.