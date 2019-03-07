Masvingo expects Premier Soccer League to return to city soon

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

HOPES for the return of Premier Soccer League games are high in Masvingo, following the merging of two popular ZIFA eastern region division one teams, Masvingo United and Masvingo Pirates, into Masvingo FC.

The new team, led by former Masvingo Mayor Hubert Fidze as chairman has set its sight to compete for honours in the coming season, expected to start anytime this month.

Addressing a press conference recently, Fidze said the team had come up with a formidable executive comprising people with football brains and all eager to bring back PSL matches to Masvingo.

“We have merged two teams which were playing in the Zifa eastern region division one last season, which are Masvingo United and Masvingo Pirates, into Masvingo Football Club.

“We are working, as a team to turn the team into a formidable force to reckon with in the PSL, this coming season. Our major aim is to be promoted into PSL by 2020. If we win it this year, it will be a bonus,” said Fidze who was flanked spokesperson, Godfrey Mutimba.

He challenged Masvingo community to support the team, morally and financially since it was a community team, formed to entertain the community.

“We have a fool proof committee with lawyers, accountants and administrators, as we want to ensure that this team is run professionally. We do not look forward to face challenges like funds embezzlement or any corrupt activities around the issues of money. Our financial books will be audited and most of the concentration will be towards winning games,” he said.

He said plans were underway for the team to come up with a comprehensive junior policy in conjunction with neighbouring schools.

He said the team should have a pool of young players who would graduate into the senior team depending on a player’s pedigree.

“Presently, we do not have a sponsor but we will always be seeking one. We will knock at everyone’s door including our council, who are our custodians. They have made Mucheke Stadium available for us and we will keep engaging them over sponsorship issues.”

Masvingo United were relegated from the PSL in 2011 and have been struggling to make a return to top flight football since then.

