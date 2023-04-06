Masvingo hosts summer school for student journalists

Runesu Gwidi, Masvingo Bureau

MASVINGO province is hosting a two-day summer school where veteran journalists are imparting practical skills to media students from colleges and universities to enable them the opportunity to effectively launch their careers.

The ongoing summer school has been organized by the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe( VMCZ), with the support from the Friedrick Nauman Foundation( FNF).

The school has drawn senior journalists from both the public and private media as facilitators, who include Sunday Mail editor; Victoria Ruzvidzo, and Mathew Takaona from the Masvingo Mirror among others.

Speaking during the workshop, VMCZ national programmes officer, Caroline Kuhudza reaffirmed VMCZ’s commitment to adequately equip media students from learning institutions in the country.

“As VMCZ , one of our thrusts is to provide capacity building for journalists and also students from institutions of higher leaning across the country. We have, therefore, brought together students who study journalism to be mentored by senior journalists in the industry and prepare them for their careers,” Kuhudza said.

Meanwhile, Sunday Mail editor, Ruzvidzo gave a vivid presentation on key newsroom expectations to the participants during the interactive workshop.

Speaking on the sidelines of the school, VMCZ executive director, Loughty Dube said the workshop would be instrumental for shaping the future of student journalist professionally.

“We have organized this to broaden the professional horizon of media students before they enter into the industry.”

Dube further said the workshop will also provide a toolkit of survival for students against vices such as bribery and sexual harassment be-,devilling certain newsrooms.

