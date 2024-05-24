Masvingo man jailed two years for gold panning

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A Masvingo man was recently slapped with a mandatory sentence of two years after he was convicted of gold panning.

Talent Lautanga (24) was convicted by the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court for contravening the Mines and Minerals Act in that he unlawfully prospected for gold.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority, Lautanga had been arrested while carrying out gold panning activities at Mutonjeni area near Zvishavane.

“On 23 April 2024, the Police received a tip-off to the effect that there was some gold panning activity at Mutonjeni area near Zvishavane. The Police reacted to the tip-off and proceeded to the site where they found the accused person extracting gold ore using a chisel and a shovel.

“He failed to produce a permit granting him _the authority to carry out mining activities in the area when he was asked to produce one by the Police, leading to his arrest. He was sentenced to the mandatory sentence of 2 years imprisonment,” reads the statement.