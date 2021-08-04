Masvingo police impounds cross border buses, 200 vehicles

Sharon Chimenya, Online Reporter

FIVE South African bound cross border buses and 200 vehicles have been impounded in Masvingo for violating the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa revealed this during a media inspection of some of the impounded vehicles at ZRP Zimuto Camp.

He said after they launched an operation against cross border buses in the province, the buses were now avoiding the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, instead they have since created side roads to avoid the police.

Under the Level Four lockdown regulations, inter-city travel has been banned while intracity travel is only reserved for Zupco affiliated buses and kombis.

Insp Dhewa said so far the police have impounded mor than 200 vehicles with the vehicles taken to ZRP Chikato, ZRP Rujeko, ZRP Phoenix Main Camp and ZRP Zimuto Camp.

“We are encouraging members of the public to comply and adhere to the lockdown regulations, one of which is the ban on the inter-city travelling. Several vehicles have been impounded and owners have been arrested and some of them remanded in custody.

“We are well aware that some people have created side roads to avoid normal routes, we have the information. Some of these buses were caught in thickets avoiding the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road,” he said.

Insp Dhewa urged all the returnees from neighbouring countries to ensure that upon travelling they should have the required PCR test and certificates.

He said the police were working with different stakeholders in their operations and on the impounded buses from South Africa; they are working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) for the clearance of the goods.