Masvingo stages spectacular Anti-Sanctions Day march

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira( green T-Shirt) together with the permanent secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa(right) and Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Vice Chair Cde Trust Mugabe lead marchers against sanctions in Masvingo today.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo province today joined the rest of the nation in marking the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day with senior Government and ruling party officials, representatives of the clergy, business community and school children marching against the illegal embargo in the ancient city.

Proceedings to mark the important day started with a march from Croco Motors to the Civic Centre in the city centre that was headlined by Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira and the Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa.

Minister Chadzamira and Dr Pazvakavambwa led a procession of marchers, which included drum majorettes and the ZNA Band, through the ancient city drawing onlookers who stampeded to catch a glimpse of what was happening.

The marchers carried placards emblazoned with messages denouncing the illegal sanctions such as “Pasi Nezvirango Zvehupfumi,” among others.

At the Civic Centre Minister Chadzamira addressed the gathered crowd.

He paid homage to countries in the SADC region for standing in solidarity with Zimbabwe in the fight against the illegal economic blockade.

He also challenged youths to lead the onslaught against sanctions saying Zimbabwe has been choked by the effects of the illegal embargo for too long.

The Minister chided some evil Western nations who are the authors of the unjustified blockade which he said must be unconditionally lifted.

He also called for unity to win the war against sanctions.

Zanu PF Masvingo Deputy Provincial Party Chair Cde Trust Mugabe paid tribute to the people of Masvingo for coming out in their numbers to march against the illegal sanctions.