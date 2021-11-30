Masvingo Teachers College Covid-19 positive cases rise to 157

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

COVID-19 cases at Masvingo Teachers College have risen to 157, with authorities at the learning institution cancelling all face-to-face lessons.

All positive cases havesince been put on isolation at the college.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care the country recorded to 235 new cases and 82 cases are from Masvingo Province. Of the 82 cases, 73 are from Masvingo Teachers College.

Masvingo provincial taskforce spokesperson Mr Rogers Irimayi said testing is ongoing at the learning institution and the figures were likely to continue rising.

“The cumulative figures of students at Masvingo Teachers College who tested Covid-19 positive was157 by end of day on Monday. Tests are still going on at the institution and these figures may continue rising.

“Learning is being encouraged to continue virtually to curtail further spreading of the disease. Most of those positive cases are asymptomatic. Those who tested positive are being isolated at the college,” he said.