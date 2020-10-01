Mat North records only new Covid-19 case

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

MATABELELAND North province is the only province to have recorded a new Covid-19 case on Wednesday in Zimbabwe as the country’s national recovery rate rose to 80 percent.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country recorded no death due to the pandemic with 181 new recoveries reported.

Mat North has recorded a total 135 cases, with 128 people having recovered.

“467 PCR tests were done today (Wednesday), 181 new recoveries reported with the national recovery rate rising to 80 percent and active cases going down to 1 307.

“As of 30 September 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7 838 cases, 6 303 and 228 deaths,” reads part of the update.