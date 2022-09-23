Matabeleland North Provincial Veterinary Officer, Dr Moyo retires

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

MATABELELAND North Provincial Veterinary Officer Dr Polex Moyo has retired after serving in that position for 27 years.

Announcing his retirement, the Ministry of Lands Agriculture Fisheries Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Dr John Basera, said Dr Moyo has served the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) for 37 years.

“We extend our hearty congratulations to Dr Polex Moyo, DVS illustrious son of the soil, who joined the service and assumed duty on the 1st of September, 1985. Over the years he has contributed immensely to the control of zoonotic diseases and livestock diseases in general. He served the Department for 37 years, 27 years at Matabeleland North Provincial Veterinary Officer. Thirty seven years is a lifetime,” said Dr Basera.

He said Dr Moyo was a veterinarian par excellence, principled and a responsible leader. The Permanent Secretary said the Ministry will forever cherish his unwavering contribution as the sector is bouncing back better.