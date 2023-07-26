Matabeleland North revels in developmental projects

People have started trickling at Silewu ward 15 Cross Dete, Hwange East constituency where Vice President Chiwenga is expected to address

Mukudzei Chingwere in Hwange

MATABELELAND North province has had a period to remember in the last six years with Government championing several developmental projects in the province.

These sentiments were expressed by a cross section oftre citizens who have gathered at Ndangababi Primary School in Hwange East Constituency ahead of a rally to be addressed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The special praise comes as President Mnangagwa has, since his assumption of office in 2017, championed several development projects aimed at improving people’s lives and drive the economy towards an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Unlike in the past, President Mnangagwa has made sure that no place and no one is left behind in economic development and gainful economic participation.

Speaking ahead of VP Chiwenga’s arrival for the rally, residents here said the coming on board of President Mnangagwa’s administration had seen their province getting priority in national development and they were keen to affirm the President’s continuation in office at the 23 August polls.

The residents noted such high impact projects undertaken in the province like the expansion of Hwange thermal power station, Gwayi-Shangani dam which is almost complete, Solgas solar plant, resuscitation of mines like Kamative as well as repair of roads and several other smaller but highly beneficial projects.

They also highlighted several new coal mining projects and the expansion of already existing ones in and around Hwange for creating several job opportunities for locals.

“What makes me happier is the industries and mines that are being opened and expanded which will create more jobs for our children,” Ms Sylvia Zulu.

“Our children have been leaving the country seeking employment elsewhere but now I can testify that there are being employed here and are not going, many from our area have been employed.”

Ms Portia Dhliwayo said the people have now seen that they were being fooled by the opposition which has nothing to offer.

“Nothing has been done by the opposition it’s all fake promises yet they do not deliver, now people know what Zanu PF can do and we will definitely vote for Zanu PF next month,” said Ms Dhliwayo.

Mr Nkosana Ngwenya said, “the developments are there for everyone to see and we are happy President Mnangagwa is delivering, we will vote for him.”

Mr Dingani Ncube said, “this leadership of President Mnangagwa knows and is addressing our challenges which are mainly in agriculture, and they are building dams, drilling boreholes and irrigation schemes, we are happy.”

Mr Peter Mudimba and Mr Phillip Simango also commended the government for industry expansion aimed at creating jobs.

The party’s parliamentary candidate for Hwange East is Cde Alois Sikuka.