Matabeleland South Agricultural show kicks off

Sione Amidu, Gwanda Correspondent

The 65th edition of the Matabeleland agricultural show kicked of on Wednesday stretching to Saturday at the Matabeleland Show grounds.

The show will be officially opened on the 23rd of September.

During a press conference, the secretary for the show society who spoke on behalf of the show society’s president Mr Thabani Mkwananzi said that this year’s show will be a unique one with a lot of exhibitors.

“This year’s Show will be having an increased number of exhibitors compared to the previous years which were affected by covid19. The guest of honour being the Minister of Environment climate and wildlife Min Mangaliso Ndlovu from Matabeleland south.

“There will be traditional performances like the ZRP, NSSA, Registry and more. The comedian u Madlela sikhobokhobo. Since we are a cattle province we are expecting to be having farmers from within Matabeleland South the likes of Sifela brahman. Around 200 crop farmers will be participating. We are inviting the people of Gwanda to bepart of this important event in the Province ,” he said