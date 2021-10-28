Matabeleland South Agricultural show roars to life

Sione Amidu, Sunday News Reporter

THE three-day Matabeleland South Agricultural Show roars into life in Gwanda on Thursday (Thursday).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the show president Mr Mkhulunyelwa Ngwenya said all was set for the show meant to showcase agricultural produce from the province.

He said the event will be officially opened by the Agricultural Rural Development Authority board chairman Mr Ivan Craig on Saturday.

“The 63rd edition of the Matabeleland South Agricultural show is here and our exhibitors are making final touch ups. So far we have 60 percent of the exhibitors that have paid and we are still expecting more. As far as confirmations are concerned we had 95 percent and we are still receiving more, hoping as we start our show the figures would have gone up.

“We are holding this exhibition at a time when Covid-19 is still with us hence we have said our theme should also look at the issues around the pandemic as it says, ‘Embracing the new normal, agriculture towards sustainable development.’ Despite the pandemic that has affected the world we still need to work and adopt the new method of doing things that is technology, as we interact and market our projects. That is the background of our theme. We are also talking about sustainable development. Zimbabwe is an agro-based economy hence we should look for ways of producing for current generations and also for the future generation,” he said.

He said the event was back after being postponed last year due to Covid-19.

“After consulting the Ministry of Health and Child Care we will only test for Covid-19 those showing symptoms but we will be screening everyone who enters the gate. There will be a team responsible for taking care of those with high temperatures.”