Matabeleland South to host provincial Diaspora Investment Conference next month

In line with the government agenda of ensuring that provinces become dynamic economic hubs that attract investments, Matabeleland South is set to host a Diaspora Investment Conference in its border town of Beitbridge next month.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Investment Promotion said the two-day conference slated for 4 to 6 July, is aimed at unveiling investment opportunities in the province that are ready for uptake by the Diaspora and other potential investors, building on the momentum set by the National Diaspora Investment Conference held in Masvingo in April this year.

The conference also seeks to deepen Diaspora engagement and dialogue between the province and investment stakeholders, to address challenges and hindrances that impede Diaspora uptake of opportunities available in the Matabeleland South province, and to provide a platform for the Diaspora to engage the provincial authorities on initiatives that would spur innovation, economic growth and development in the province.

“The Conference presents opportunities for the Diaspora Community, local and foreign investors and the private sector to participate and engage in dialogue on the potential investment opportunities and possible partnerships the Matabeleland South Province has to offer,” said the Ministry.

The Conference, to run under the theme “Matabeleland South Province-Unlocking New Investment Frontiers through Diaspora Community Engagement,” will be held in a hybrid format, allowing for both physical and virtual participation by the Zimbabwean Diaspora Community and stakeholders in various sectors of investment.

Government Ministries, departments and agencies mandated to enhance Diaspora participation in national development will also participate in the conference.

The Diaspora Community contributes immensely to the development of the economy through financial and social remittances.

