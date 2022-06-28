Matabeleland South vocational training centres hold sports gala

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

VOCATIONAL training centres in Matabeleland South province this weekend converged at Pangani Vocational training centre in Insiza district for a sports gala which saw them using the platform to share experiences, create relations and linkages for productive work.

The sports gala was held under the theme ‘promoting vocational training and skills development through sport, arts, and recreation as a vehicle to move away from drugs and substance abuse’, in recognition of the nation’s efforts in the fight against drugs and substance abuse.

It was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation and sponsored by Trukumb mine and Talen Vision Football Club.

Participating teams included Pangani, the host, Avoca from Bulilima, Esigodini from Umzingwane and Guyu from Gwanda.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, the guest of honor and Director of Trukumb mine and Talen Vision Mr Trust Khumbulani Nkomo who was the main sponsor of the event said participating in vocational skills and sports can help reduce illicit drug and substance abuse among the youths.

“When youths are focused, they are acceptable in society and in turn the abuse of drugs will therefore be reduced. Youths should use this platform to share experiences, create friends and linkages for productive work,” said Mr Nkomo.

He encouraged the participants to occupy themselves with skills that they obtain from these vocational training centres and abstain from taking drugs.

“I will quote one of the common sayings that ‘an idle mind is the devil’s workshop’ as such youth should keep themselves busy and remain focused on positive things in order to lead meaningful lives,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said that they are starting up an international sports academy so that sports can be professionally recognized. He added that as an organization they are committed in partnering with any product that is well organized and brings about social responsibility.

The winning teams from different disciplines were awarded with medals, with Guyu topping the medals standings at the end of the gala.