Matabeleland Warriors to tour South Africa

ARCHER Clothing Rugby League champions, Matabeleland Warriors are set to tour South Africa for a test series in September.

The series is scheduled for 22-24 September in Bloemfontein, South Africa and the Bulawayo giants will be high in confidence after claiming the league.

Warriors finished the league undefeated and their head coach, Ruben Kumpasa confirmed the tour to South Africa, stating that it will be a good test for his boys who will get exposed to a different kind and level of rugby than what they are used to.

“The tour is very important for the boys as it will give them exposure to a different type of rugby as they have not played a lot of rugby outside the country. We have a very good team with young players who have been together for some time and are capable of coming out with positive results and with such tours, we can only get better,” said Kumpasa.

Warriors finished the inaugural 2023 Archer Clothing Rugby League undefeated, winning all their matches. In their last match of the season which was played on Saturday against Old Miltonians at Hartsfield, Kumpasa’s team convincingly won 37-10 to solidify their status as the best club in the city.

Old Miltonians went on to finish in second place with just two defeats, which both came against Warriors. – @brandon_malvin

