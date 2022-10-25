Match should have never been played says Houghton

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE coach, Dave Houghton has slated the umpires’ decision to allow yesterday’s International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2 match against South Africa to continue despite rains flowing throughout both teams’ innings.

Houghton believes the Chevrons should have not bowled a single ball and the conditions in the match were not even right to play despite wanting to give the supporters something to watch.

“I understand the need to try and get these games for the public and for everybody else and the TV people watching, I understand the need for us to try and play in slightly inclement weather to try and get a result but I thought we overstepped that mark in this game.

“I don’t think we should have even bowled a ball to be fair but the umpires are the guys making those decisions out in the middle and they seem to think it was fit to play and I disagree with them but there is not much I can do off the field,” said Houghton in his post-match remarks.

The Chevrons survived an onslaught from the Proteas’ opener Quinton de Kock showed no respect for Zimbabwe’s frontline seam attack, scoring 47 runs in three overs before the match was declared a no result.

Despite it drizzling throughout the evening, there was a period where it got heavy but the game continued even though the field was wet. Houghton believes the conditions were not good for the game given the fact that wicket keeper Regis Chakabva slipped and fell when standing up to spin.

“For most of the evening it was misty but it got to a stage where we could hear it thumping down on the rooftop in the dugout and to me that’s no longer mizzle and drizzle that is time to get off the field.

“The field was wet, it was wet when we started South Africa fielded so they were difficult conditions for both sides but it just got more and wet as we bowled, when your keeper is sliding trying to move down the leg side standing up to the spinners, it’s too wet,” he said.

Houghton added: “I don’t think the conditions were right to carry on playing.”

The Chevrons’ second match of the Super 12 is against Pakistan at Perth Stadium in Perth on Thursday. – @brandon_malvin