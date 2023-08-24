Uncategorised

Matebeleland North Chiefs elect Senators

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve

Chief Mathuphula and Chief Siansali were on Thursday morning re-elected uncontested to be members of the Senate that will represent Matabeleland North Province.

The election which was conducted at the Chiefs Assembly Hall in Ntabazinduna was attended by 37 Chiefs who unanimously nominated the two unopposed.

Born Siatabwa Nkatazo (Chief Siansali) of Binga and Mandlakazulu Khumalo (Chief Mathuphula) of Tsholotsho’s re-election saw them retaining their seats to serve their third and second terms respectively.

Speaking after the election process Deputy Provincial Elections Officer for Matabeleland North Province Mr Pinos Buligwamanu who was also the Presiding officer at the election said the process went well with the chiefs agreeing in consensus to retain the two Chiefs.

“There was no need for them to cast the ballot as they unanimously nominated their two representatives who were uncontested,” he said.

Council of Chiefs President Chief Mtshana Khumalo said the election was a continuation of the elections conducted a few weeks ago were he was elected to be the President of the Council of Chiefs with Chief Fortune Charumbira deputising him.

The two elected Senator Chiefs expressed their gratitude for the confidence which was bestowed upon them by their colleagues and pledged to deliver up to their expectations.

After the election, the chiefs went for a photo shoot to capture the moments.

@nyeve14

 

