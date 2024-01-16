Matobo armed robbers’ 10-year sentence: A costly heist ends in justice

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter
A pair of armed robbers will live to regret the day they robbed a general dealer in Matobo, Matabeleland South province of US$30 after being sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Clement Ndlovu (20) and Mduduzi Ndlovu (28) were arrested by police and recently appeared in court facing armed robbery charges. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development saying the pair was arrested at Insukamini Power Station in Figtree after police were alerted and quickly responded.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Clement Ndlovu (20) and Mduduzi Ndlovu (28) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 08th January 2024 at Siyazama General Dealer, Matopos Research Station, Matobo. The suspects approached the shopkeeper and bought refreshments after posing as genuine customers. They went on to attack the shopkeeper before stealing US$30.00 cash, a laptop, two cell phones and a speaker box,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
 The arrest led to the recovery of all stolen items and a Star Eibar Espania S.A Pistol 9 mm caliber. The suspects have since appeared at Plumtree Regional Court where they were convicted and sentenced. He urged members of the public to be alert and report all criminal activities at any nearest police station for swift action by the police. He assured the public that the law will take its course on criminals without fear or favour. @nyeve13

