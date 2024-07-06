Matopo High School dormitory gutted by fire

Matopo High School dormitory gutted by fire

A devastating fire broke out in the boys’ dormitory at Matopo High School, which is run by the Brethren in Christ Church, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Although no injuries or casualties were reported, the fire destroyed the dormitory, leaving 52 beds and trunks, as well as a significant amount of student clothing and uniforms, in ashes.

The Bulawayo City Council fire brigade and police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

