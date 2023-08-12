Matripples Is Confident

Online Reporter

TRIANGLE Football Club goalkeeper Matripples Muleya says he is ready for another historic season in the Chibuku Super Cup.

He was part of the team that won the trophy last year with Bulawayo Chiefs after a 1-0 win against Herentals FC in the final at Barbourfields Stadium and he was the hero for Amakhosi at the semi-final stage where he saved two penalties against Black Rhinos to send his team to the final.

This time around he will hope to replicate that success when they travel to Ngezi to face Ngezi Platinum Stars with a new team but with the same manager in Thulani “Thutsi” Sibanda who brought him to Triangle at the start of the season.

“It is now a new season and a new team, but I believe that for me nothing much has changed as I still have the same manager from my time at Chiefs”, said Muleya.

He is hoping to have a successful cup run with Triangle.

They start their fight with an away clash with a high flying Ngezi Platinum FC side.