Matripples Muleya reflects on breakthrough season

Sports Reporter

TRIANGLE Football Club goalkeeper Matripples Muleya has reflected on his first full season as a first choice goalkeeper.

Muleya (22) joined Triangle at the beginning of this season from Bulawayo Chiefs, following his coach from Chiefs, Thulani “Thutsi” Sibanda.

He has played all the 16 matches for the Lowveld side this season, and has managed to keep six clean sheets.

“This is my breakthrough season. I do agree because I have managed to feature in every match. So much confidence has grown in me because I have been able to play even against the biggest sides in the country in hostile atmospheres and managed to perform well,” Muleya said.

The goalkeeper who is also good with his feet had his Premiership debut season in 2018 with Bulawayo Chiefs. He did not feature that season and the following year was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and no football took place.

He started appearing for Chiefs last season where he made 10 appearances and managed to keep four clean sheets.

“At Chiefs it was a matter of gaining as much experience as I could, competing with one of the finest goalkeepers in the country, David Bizabani, hence I told myself that I should also focus on learning a lot from him.”

Muleya has also represented Zimbabwe at national level, he was part of the last Under-20 squad that played the COSAFA Cup which was held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa in 2020, he featured in the last group game against Lesotho.

He has also represented Zimbabwe in the Copa CocaCola squad which travelled to Pretoria, South Africa for the regional games.

“It is very different from Bulawayo here, the lifestyle, the weather and even the culture, but I knew that at some point in my life football would take me elsewhere far away from home and I had to always stay prepared.”

Muleya was part of the Bulawayo Chiefs squad that won the Chibuku Super Cup last season, and he played a pivotal role in helping his team during the tournament as he made two crucial penalty shootout saves in the semi-finals against Black Rhinos.

The Binga born Makokoba bred goalminder started his career at Makokoba’s Tigers FC, at the age of 10. In 2016 he then joined another Makokoba team in Real Stars Academy which has produced the likes of Brendon Mpofu of Dynamos, Ricaldo Sibanda who just joined Greenfuel and Tafadzwa Dliwayo who is playing his football in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2018 he helped Binga Pirates gain promotion to the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

He then joined Chiefs in 2019 from Binga Pirates.

He will hope to have a good game this weekend when his side takes on Greenfuel at Gibbo Stadium in an Eastern Lowveld Derby.