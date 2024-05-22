Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent after just one season in charge

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent after just one season in charge.

Pochettino led a youthful Blues side to the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals, and despite a season largely of struggles, ended the Premier League campaign with five successive wins to secure European football with a sixth-place finish.

Chelsea ended the previous campaign 12th.

A statement released on Tuesday read: “Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Pochettino said: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history. The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Assistant coaches Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino also depart.

The 52-year-old Argentinian, who had only been in the job for 11 months, was appointed last May after a lengthy recruitment process, replacing interim manager Frank Lampard, who arrived following Graham Potter’s sacking in April 2023. Chelsea spent more than £400m on new signings – many of them under the age of 25 – during the summer but also sold nearly £250m worth of players, with senior members of the dressing room such as Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic all leaving.