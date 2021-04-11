Mavesere shines in Varsity Cup for the University of Western Cape with three tries in win over Madibaz

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN rugby player, Tinotenda Blithe Mavesere was in sublime form for the FNB University of Western Cape with a hat trick of tries to inspire his team to a 47-40 victory over the FNB Nelson Mandela University Madibaz in South’s Africa Varsity Cup match played at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.

It was the first win for the UWC in this year’s Varsity Cup as they had drawn one and lost the other match they had played prior to Sunday.

Mavesere, who has represented his country at fifteens and sevens internationally started off at flank, with another Zimbabwean, Godfrey Muzanargwo making up the loose trio.

It proved to be a fruitful day for Mavesere, who scored his tries in the 16th, 31st and 35th minutes. Nicknamed “Driller, Mavesere walked away with the FNB Player that Rocks accolade for the match and took home R1 500.

Mavesere and Muzanargwo made their Varsity Cup debut for the UWC in February last year but the season could not be completed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which saw sporting activity being suspended in South Africa. This means there are 10 teams in this year’s Varsity Cup, with no team to be relegated.

Former Springboks sevens rugby team coach, Paul Treu is the coach of the UWC.

