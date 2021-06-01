Mavesere wins SA’s Varsity Cup Forward that Rocks award

Blithe Mavesere in action for the University of the Western Cape

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international rugby player, Blithe Mavesere on Monday walked away with the FNB Varsity Cup Forward that Rocks accolade when South Africa’s premier university rugby competition came to an end.

Winners of the awards were announced at the end of the final which was won by the University of Pretoria who defeated the University of Cape Town 34-27 at the Tuks Rugby Stadium.

Mavesere, a loose forward who represented the Paul Treu coached University of the Western Cape beat Ben-Jason Dixon of the FNB Maties and Niel Otto (FNB UCT Ikeys) to the award.

The Zimbabwean however missed out on the overall Player of the Tournament award, which went to

Central University of Technology fullback Cohen Jasper who walked away with a brand-new car, a Toyota Urban Cruiser 1.5Xi courtesy of Hertz Car Rental. Munier Hartzenberg of the FNB Maties took home the Back that Rocks accolade.

Popularly known in rugby circles as the “Driller”, Mavesere, who is in camp with the Sables in Harare as they prepare for this year’s Rugby Africa Cup gave praise to God, his teammates and coaching staff for the role they played in him landing the accolade.

“Much thanks to the Almighty for this award, my team mates, coaching staff and thank you to everyone who voted for me. Much appreciated and God bless,’’ said Mavesere.

UWC also congratulated the 22-year Mavesere, who was one of the outstanding players in this year’s Varsity Cup for picking up the award.

“A special congratulations to Blithe Tino Mavesere aka ‘The Driller’ on being awarded the 2021 FNB Varsity Cup #ForwardThatRocks. Your achievement is a testament to ambition & perseverance, we at UWC know that this achievement is only one of many the future will bring! Kadoma rise, Zimbabwe rise,’’ said UWC.

The final award winners were decided by the public, whose combined votes via Facebook and the Varsity Cup App determined the overall winners in the three categories.

Mavesere started in seven of UWC’s nine matches in the Varsity Cup and scored seven tries as his team finished sixth in the 10-team competition. – @Mdawini_29