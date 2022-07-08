Mavunga leaves Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have announced the departure of striker Keith Mavunga.

The striker joined Bosso last year but has struggled for game time in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, which has resulted in him being jettisoned.

In a statement released on Thursday, Bosso wished Mavunga well in his future undertakings.

“The club would like to announce the departure of Keith Mavunga. We are grateful for the contribution he made to the club during his stay at Bosso. We wish him well in his new endeavors,’’ read the Bosso statement.

Mavunga joined Highlanders at the beginning of last year from Zambia Super League side, Lumwana Radiants.

Highlanders fans will only remember Mavunga for his appearance in last year’s Independence Cup final against Dynamos, a match Bosso lost 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

When football did resume, Mavunga was one of the five Highlanders players who could not feature for the team since they did not have International Clearance Certificates, which were required for them to be issued with player licences. The others were Joel Ngodzo, Winston Mhango, Peter Muduhwa and Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Mavunga mostly featured prominently on the bench for Highlanders and made a rare start when Highlanders played Manica Diamonds in Mutare in December last year, a match they lost 1-0.

