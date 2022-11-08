Mavuta, Marumani pick up accolades in Pro50 Championship

Brandon Mavuta was the Bowler and Player of the tournament

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BRANDON Mavuta (Rhinos) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (Alliance Health Eagles) picked up accolades in the just ended 2022/23 Pro50 Championship season.

The Pro50 Championship ended last Saturday with Mountaineers winning the final by one run against Rhinos at Kwekwe Sports Club while Eagles secured third spot after they floored Tuskers by 30 runs at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Mavuta picked up 28 wickets in nine matches to be crowned bowler and player of the tournament. Marumani finished with 428 runs at an average of 47. 55 in nine matches to secure the batting accolade.

The in-form Marumani had a top score of 100 and three 50s while Mavuta with the ball recorded the best figures of 7/41 and took 10 more wickets than second placed Tanaka Chivanga (Alliance Health Eagles) who finished with 18 scalps and best figures of 6/31.

In the batting charts, former Chevrons captain Chamunorwa Chibhabha (Alliance Health Eagles) finished in second position with 391 runs and a high score of 155 not out followed by Cephas Zhuawo (Southern Rocks) with 329 runs and Ainsley Ndlovu (Tuskers) with 304 runs.

For the bowlers, in third place sits Tuskers off spinner Nkosana Mpofu (Tuskers) with 15 wickets and a best of 5/47 and fourth place is Tinashe Muchawaya (Mountaineers) with 14 wickets and a best of 4/53.

Spencer Magodo (Mountaineers) boasts the most dismissals with 22 in nine innings including 19 catches and three stumpings while second placed Nyasha Mayavo (Rhinos) had 14 dismissals comprising 10 catches and four stumpings. – @brandon_malvin