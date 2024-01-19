Mawhoo set for Queens Sports Club

The Sunday News

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life reporter

SOUTH African musician Mawhoo is set to perform at the Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club on the 27th of January, sharing the stage with a surprise act also from SA.

The show promises to be a family-friendly event, hence fans may come along with their children to have fun.

Organizers have arranged for a line-up of local artists to share the stage with Mawhoo, including Wellyonz, kotwane Hikwa, Reno Life, Boyzn Ishuz, GJ Stout, Prince Eskhosini, Emity Smooth, Ras Obido, La Soul  and Kead Wikead.

The event will feature different stalls and organisers have promised cheap alcohol at the venue.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Rocco Mamas and at Royal Sunflower Chips.

 

