Mayers, Marange make moves in ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN cricketers, Sharne Mayers as well as Precious Marange have made upward movement in the MRF Tyres International Cricket Council Women’s T20I Player Rankings after the just ended 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier held in the United Arab Emirates.

Mayers went 18 places up to 21st, United Arab Emirates’ Theertha Sathish (up nine places to 28th), Ireland’s Gaby Lewis (up one places to joint-29th, Papua New Guinea’s Brenda Tau (up nine places to 33rd) and Bangladesh’s Murshida Khatun (up 23 places to 36th) were among the others to move up the rankings for batters.

Off-spinners Nattaya Boochatham (up one place to 14th) of Thailand and Marange (up five places to 29th) of Zimbabwe and Ireland medium-pacer Arlene Kelly (up 39 places to 39th) were among those to move up in the bowlers’ list.

Zimbabwe finished third in the eight-team competition, which saw them miss out on qualification for the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa. Bangladesh, the tournament winners and runners up Ireland qualified for the global showpiece.

