Mayor blocks councillor from going on leave

Clr Shadreck Sibanda attempted to take leave for the entire December claiming he wanted to enjoy Chirstmas holidays

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni had to intervene and block attempts by Ward Seven councillor, Shadreck Sibanda to abandon his ward for the entire month of December, claiming he wanted to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

Clr Sibanda, who is also Ward Eight caretaker councillor made the attempt during a full council meeting that was held in the council chambers on Wednesday.

After every full council meeting, Clr Mguni, as the chair of the meeting requests councillors to verbally make their applications for leave.

“I would like to take the whole of December on leave, I want to celebrate the Christmas holiday,” said Clr Sibanda.

The Mayor, however, immediately dismissed the application saying it was not proper, much to Clr Sibanda’s dismay, who further tried to push for the application to be approved saying he would take leave from 1 December to 25.

“You cannot go for the whole month on leave, you can’t take 30 days, it’s not proper and remember you have two wards, your application is not in order,” said Clr Mguni.