MAZ to integrate ESG principles in their operations

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) said it has placed its focus on integrating environmental, social and governance issues into its operations with the aim of minimizing the environmental footprint, fostering positive social change in the community as well as encourage ethical business practices.

In a statement, MAZ executive secretary, Mr Gillian Rusike said the significance of environmental, social and governance considerations had never been more apparent.

“We believe that smart marketing is not only crucial for our planet and society but also fundamental to sustainable long-term success. In line with this commitment, we are embarking on a journey to integrate the three important principles into every facet of our operations and therefore cascade this to every member organisation who subscribe to our ethos,” he said.

He said from an environmental perspective, they were dedicated to minimising their environmental footprint by reducing carbon emissions to implementing eco-friendly practices in their supply chain.

Mr Rusike said on social impact, they aim to foster positive social change within their organisation and beyond.

“This includes promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring fair labor practices, and contributing to the communities in which we operate. On governance excellence, strong governance is the backbone of ethical and transparent business operations. We are enhancing our governance structures to uphold the highest standards of accountability and integrity,” he added.

He said in 2024, they were also going to focus on elevating their services and partnerships, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering even stronger connections with their clients, members and partners.

Mr Rusike said their partners in the region including Zambia, Malawi and the wider Africa base were continuously availing more opportunities for them to grow as professionals and as an organisation through synergistic relationships.

“We are committed to nurturing and leveraging these relationships to their full potential. As we embark on the journey ahead, I extend a heartfelt invitation for you to join us in the collective effort towards the exploration and expansion of opportunities that will contribute to the growth and prosperity of our beloved nation, Zimbabwe,” he said.

He added that it was crucial that their impact as professionals was recognised across all sectors of the economy, as it was marketers who were the driving force behind successful organization growth.

He called on marketers to work together to elevate the status of their profession and ensure that their invaluable impact is acknowledged and celebrated across all sectors.